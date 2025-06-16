Lufthansa flight to Hyderabad turns back after bomb threat

HYDERABAD: A Lufthansa flight bound for Hyderabad from Frankfurt was forced to return to its origin following an alleged bomb threat on Sunday.

According to flight tracking data, flight LH 752, operated by a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, took off from Frankfurt around 6 pm (local time) and was over Bulgarian airspace when it made a U-turn, returning to Frankfurt approximately two hours after departure. The aircraft was scheduled to land at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad around 1.30 am on Monday.

An official from Hyderabad airport confirmed the diversion, stating the flight received the bomb threat while still outside Indian airspace.