Notification for Telangana local body polls likely by end of June

HYDERABAD: The notification for local body polls in Telangana is likely to be issued in the last week of this month.

The state Cabinet, scheduled to meet on Monday under the leadership of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, will primarily focus on finalising the local body election schedule. It will also discuss the disbursement of Rythu Bharosa assistance and bonus for superfine rice to farmers for the ongoing Kharif season. The term of local body representatives, including 12,769 sarpanches, 5,717 MPTC members and 538 ZPTC members, ended in January 2024.

Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Danasari Anasuya (Seethakka) recently announced that the local body election schedule would be released within two weeks.

Work for party’s victory: Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy

Further confirming the timeline, Revenue and Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, speaking at a Congress leaders’ meeting in Kusumanchi, Khammam district on Sunday, stated that the election schedule would be released by the end of this month. He added that the dates would be finalised following Cabinet deliberations.

“Initially, elections for ZPTC and MPTC will be held, followed by polls for sarpanch and municipal positions,” he said.

He urged local Congress leaders to work in coordination and ensure the party’s victory.

“With just 15 days left for the election schedule to be announced, all party workers must gear up for the challenge. Candidates will be selected based on their winning potential and as per quota norms,” he added.