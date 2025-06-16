'Resolve all issues of farmers': Telangana Minister Ponguleti to officials

HYDERABAD: Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy on Sunday directed the officials to look into all the applications received from farmers during the Revenue Sadassulu being conducted across the state and resolve their issues.

During a review meeting held here, the minister said that the government has been conducting Revenue Sadassulu since June 3 and has so far received 4.61 lakh applications from farmers.

He said that the Sadassulu, which will continue till June 20, have been conducted in 7,578 villages in 561 mandals, except in Hyderabad.

The minister directed the officials to examine the applications with a humane approach and resolve the farmers’ issues.

Srinivasa Reddy further said that the government has set a target of resolving all the land-related issues by August 15.

He alleged that the farmers were facing land-related problems, without their knowledge or intervention, due to the introduction of Dharani portal by the previous BRS regime.

Stating that the problems of the farmers remained unresolved during the 10-year rule of BRS, he said that after introducing Bhu Bharati, the present government started conducting Revenue Sadassulu.

Srinivas Reddy, who himself attended around 50 Sadassulu so far, said that he was moved by the plight of farmers.