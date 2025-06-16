Telangana a global IT hub, educators should integrate new techs into teaching: MoS Jayant Chaudhary

HYDERABAD: Union Minister of State for Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Jayant Chaudhary, during a visit to the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) on Sunday, said that research and studies conducted by the District Institutes of Education and Training (DIETs) and SCERT should be mandatorily implemented at the field level.

Chaudhary also visited a photo exhibition organised by SCERT at the Godavari Auditorium.

The exhibition showcased photographs of various educational activities conducted across the state, including recently held teacher training programmes, PM SHRI schools, KGBV schools, teaching-learning materials used by students in classrooms, Badi Bata (school enrolment drive) and summer camps.

The MoS also reviewed modules and handbooks developed by SCERT, along with textbooks and notebooks provided free of cost by the government to students. Additionally, he examined the school uniforms that are being distributed free of cost to the government school students in the state.

Later, he also interacted with DIET principals from Hyderabad, Karimnagar and Nizamabad, and enquired about the programmes conducted by DIETs. Chaudhary stated: “DIETs and SCERT should act as guiding institutions for educational development and all the research conducted over here should be implemented at the field level.”

He also emphasised that Telangana is recognised as a global hub for IT and hence, the government teachers should integrate new technologies into classroom teaching.

Later he posted on X: “It was wonderful to meet the bright young learners and dedicated teachers during my visit to SCERT, Telangana. The DIET principals spoke about the ongoing upgradation and reforms. Happy to see these key educationists take pride in their work.”