Unemployed youths run belt shops as easy income source in Telangana

WARANGAL: While the state government has banned the illegal sale of liquor through belt shops, the practice continues unabated in rural areas of the erstwhile Warangal district. Many unemployed youths are reportedly running these shops as a source of easy income, with licenced vendors allegedly supplying alcohol directly to them.

Since the Congress government assumed power, little has changed on the ground. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had promised to crack down on belt shops, particularly in rural areas, but villagers say no action has been taken so far. In many villages, up to 10 belt shops operate openly, often out of residential homes.

Villagers say they have repeatedly raised the issue with local police, but the shops continue to function. Meanwhile, police and excise officials reportedly blame each other for the lack of enforcement.

K Ramesh, a resident of Narsampet, said, “Liquor is available round-the-clock through belt shops. These illegal sales are giving rise to anti-social elements. Licenced liquor shop owners are supplying bottles at inflated prices, even sticking their labels on them before passing them to belt shops, which then sell at nearly double the price.”

He added, “If the government can act tough on drugs, it should do the same against belt shops and the liquor outlets supplying them.”

District Prohibition and Excise Superintendent D Arun Kumar admitted to TNIE that belt shops were operating in rural areas. “We are registering cases and seizing liquor based on complaints,” he said.