15,000 pending student applications for certificates across MROs in Telangana

HANAMKONDA/ WARANGAL/ JANGAON: With the new academic year about to begin, students are urging revenue authorities to expedite the issuance of essential documents such as income, caste, OBC, and residential certificates required for admissions, reservations, and government scholarships. However, hundreds of applications remain pending across Mandal Revenue Offices (MROs) in Warangal, Hanamkonda, and Jangaon districts.

According to the data collected by TNIE from the collectorates of the three districts, a total of 15,101 applications for caste, income, OBC, and residential certificates are currently pending with MROs in the region.

The demand for these certificates typically spikes during the academic season. However, despite specified timelines, the revenue authorities have reportedly failed to process many applications on time.

M Sai Krishna, a student who recently completed Intermediate and is awaiting EAMCET counselling to join an engineering course, shared his experience: “I have applied for caste, income, and OBC certificates online via the Meeseva centre in Warangal. But even after the online application, we are required to submit hard copies at the MRO office,” he alleged.