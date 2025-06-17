1.6 lakh Inter first-year students pass supplementary exam in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) released the results of the Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations on Monday.

According to Board officials, around 2,49,358 first-year Intermediate students appeared for the exam, of whom 1,68,079 qualified. In the second year, approximately 1,35,107 students took the exam, and 68,665 of them passed.

Candidates wishing to apply for recounting or re-verification cum scanned copy of the valued answer script must pay the applicable fee online via the BIE website http://tgbie.cgg.gov.in under the “Student Online Services” section.

The fee for recounting is Rs 100 per paper. The fee for scanned copy-cum-reverification is Rs 600 per paper. The payment window is open from June 17 to June 23.

For queries, candidates can contact the Help Desk via email at helpdesk-ie@telangana.gov.in or call 040-24655027.

TGBIE has also arranged for counselors in 2,500 junior colleges to help students cope with exam-related stress and fear. For additional support, students can also contact the Help Desk via email at helpdesk-ie@telangana.gov.in or call the helpline number 9240205555, a senior officer said.