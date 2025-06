HYDERABAD: Insisting that the Centre has not taken any decision on the Godavari-Banakacherla (G-B) project proposed by the Andhra Pradesh government, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Monday said that the Pre-Feasibility Report submitted to the Ministry of Jal Shakti is under examination.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP state office, Kishan confirmed that the Telangana government has raised several issues and objections to the project, which he said were being looked into.

“The Central Water Commission (CWC) will study these concerns and submit a report, based on which the Centre will make a decision. As of now, nothing has been finalised,” Kishan said.

CM should take up G-B matter with Centre & AP, advises Kishan

The BJP state president noted that water-related projects must adhere to established rules, regulations and MoUs. The Centre also seeks inputs from riparian states concerned before granting approvals.

Criticising political leaders for targeting the BJP and Centre over the issue, the Union minister urged both the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh governments to hold discussions. He appealed to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to write to the Centre and to his Andhra Pradesh counterpart to resolve the matter. “Revanth must take the initiative to raise Telangana’s objections with the MoJS. The BJP is committed to protecting the rights of all states and their people on water issues,” he said.

‘BRS approach to health unhealthy’

Kishan accused the previous BRS government of failing to submit the required pro forma on infrastructure and facilities for medical colleges to the Union government. “They didn’t send even the basic information needed to secure support. We are now working with the Ministry of Health to find a way forward for the students,” he said.

The Union minister also appealed to Maoists to give up arms and participate in democratic processes, saying the nation would welcome them into the mainstream. He recalled that the BJP had filed a petition in the high court seeking a CBI probe into the phone-tapping case. “The Congress government is now silent despite demanding a CBI inquiry when it was in the Opposition,” he added.