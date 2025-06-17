Congress ruining future of med education in Telangana, alleges BRS MLA Harish

HYDERABAD: BRS MLA and former health minister T Harish Rao blamed the Congress government for the National Medical Commission’s (NMC) notices to 26 government medical colleges in Telangana.

“It is extremely unfortunate that the future of medical colleges, established with foresight by the BRS government, has now become uncertain under the Congress regime,” Harish Rao said, while releasing copies of the notices issued by the Undergraduate Medical Education Board (UGMEB) of the NMC.

The UGMEB has summoned the state health secretary and the director of medical education to appear before it on June 18.

“The chief minister woke up only after receiving the notices and hastily announced a committee to look into the functioning of medical colleges,” the BRS leader alleged.