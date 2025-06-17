Govt will transform Telangana into skill capital of world: MoS Sridhar Babu

HYDERABAD: Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Jayant Chaudhary and IT Minister Sridhar Babu formally inaugurated a Mega Job & Loan Mela at PG Law College in Basheerbagh on Monday. The event was jointly organised by the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (Government of India) and the Department of Employment & Training (Government of Telangana).

Speaking on the occasion, Sridhar Babu emphasised that the state government is committed to transforming Telangana into the skill capital of the world. He urged the Union minister to extend support for the development of the Young India Skill University.

“Our youth are Telangana’s greatest strength,” the minister said. “Yet many still lack the industry-ready skills needed in today’s evolving job market. Our government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, has identified the skill gap between academia and industry and is actively working to bridge it.”

“We are designing curricula in collaboration with industry leaders and domain experts. As a result, nearly 80% of students trained through our Skill University programmes have already secured employment,” he added.

The minister extended a personal invitation to Jayant Chaudhary to visit the Young India Skill University and reiterated Telangana’s willingness to work closely with the Centre to enhance skill development across the country.