Huzurabad BRS MLA’s plea in extortion case rejected

Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court has dismissed a petition filed by Huzurabad MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy seeking to quash an extortion case registered against him by Subedari police in Warangal district.

The case is based on a complaint by Katta Uma Devi, who alleged that the BRs leader had earlier extorted Rs 25 lakh from her husband and, on April 18, demanded an additional Rs 50 lakh over the phone. She also submitted mobile numbers allegedly used in the communication.

Meanwhile, Kaushik Reddy’s counsel argued that the case was politically motivated to tarnish the MLA’s image. However, the prosecution contended there was sufficient prima facie evidence of threat and extortion.

After hearing both sides and reviewing the case records, the court rejected the MLA’s plea and also vacated an earlier interim order that had restrained police from arresting him.