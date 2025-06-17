Ponguleti’s take on Telangana local body elections leaves Mahesh seething

HYDERABAD: Congress circles were taken by surprise on Monday when reports began emerging that TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud was deeply displeased, to the point of being irate, over Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy’s public comments on local body polls.

The minister had spoken about the holding of local body elections, touching upon the sensitive issue of reservations, and suggesting that the matter would be deliberated upon by the Cabinet. Party insiders described the minister’s remarks as both premature and misleading, as no final decision has been taken by the Cabinet, nor was the issue intended for public discussion at this stage.

Congress insiders revealed that the TPCC chief, in private, was furious at Srinivasa Reddy’s comments. Without naming Srinivasa Reddy, he reportedly questioned how ministers could speak to the media on subjects pending Cabinet discussion. Reportedly, Mahesh also expressed his frustration that a minister commented on matters falling under another department’s jurisdiction without prior consultation or approval.

Party leaders claim the TPCC chief took serious exception to this breach of protocol, warning that ministers must exercise restraint and caution, especially on issues that are sub-judice. Congress leaders claimed that the TPCC chief has urged ministers not to make such statements without prior consultation with the party leadership.