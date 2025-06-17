Ponguleti’s take on Telangana local body elections leaves Mahesh seething

HYDERABAD: Congress circles were taken by surprise on Monday when reports began emerging that TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud was deeply displeased, to the point of being irate, over Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy’s public comments on local body polls.
The minister had spoken about the holding of local body elections, touching upon the sensitive issue of reservations, and suggesting that the matter would be deliberated upon by the Cabinet. Party insiders described the minister’s remarks as both premature and misleading, as no final decision has been taken by the Cabinet, nor was the issue intended for public discussion at this stage.
Congress insiders revealed that the TPCC chief, in private, was furious at Srinivasa Reddy’s comments. Without naming Srinivasa Reddy, he reportedly questioned how ministers could speak to the media on subjects pending Cabinet discussion. Reportedly, Mahesh also expressed his frustration that a minister commented on matters falling under another department’s jurisdiction without prior consultation or approval.
Party leaders claim the TPCC chief took serious exception to this breach of protocol, warning that ministers must exercise restraint and caution, especially on issues that are sub-judice. Congress leaders claimed that the TPCC chief has urged ministers not to make such statements without prior consultation with the party leadership.
Complaint to Meenakshi
Meanwhile, a section of senior state Congress leaders has reportedly taken the matter to AICC in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan. Their complaint accused two ministers of making statements and announcements on subjects unrelated to their portfolios.
Sources said that the complainants backed their grievance with newspaper clippings and video footage from news channels and told Natarajan that such actions by the ministers violate party discipline and risk creating embarrassment for the ministers whose departments are actually concerned.
The complainants urged the AICC in-charge to either rein in or act against what they described as the “over-enthusiasm” of these ministers, warning that the unauthorised remarks could undermine the authority of both Mahesh Kumar Goud and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.