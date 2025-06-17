Sri Chaitanya students shine in NEET 2025

HYDERABAD: Sri Chaitanya not only achieved the highest percentage of seats in NEET but also secured the topmost ranks. In NEET-2025 results, Sri Chaitanya continued its good performance, clinching the all India first rank, 3rd, 5th, 6th, and 11th ranks in the open category, a release from Chaitanya institution said on Monday.

All India Category first rank Kavish, all India open category 5th rank Divya, all India open category 6th Mohammad Sameer, all India open category 8th rank Banothu Deeraj Kumar, all India open category 10th Rank Mangari Varun, have secured remarkable scores, the release said.

In addition to that, the Chaitanya students bagged: Below 10 all India ranks (all category): 5, below 100 all India ranks (open category): 19, below 100 all India ranks (all category): 56, and below 1,000 all India ranks (open category): 98.

Sushma Boppana, academic CEO of Sri Chaitanya Educational Institutions and founder-director of Infinity Learn, congratulated the students over their achievement.