Telangana CM orders overhaul of medical colleges

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday directed officials to prepare an immediate action plan to ensure the full-scale functioning of all 34 government medical colleges with the necessary infrastructure. He instructed the formation of a dedicated committee to inspect each college, assess amenities, identify funding requirements, expedite pending works and recommend government support.
The review comes in the wake of show cause notices issued by the National Medical Commission (NMC) citing deficiencies in some colleges. During a meeting with medical and health officials, the chief minister reviewed the issues flagged by the NMC.
He asked officials to compile a detailed report on recruitment in government medical colleges, promotion of teaching staff, increase in hospital bed strength, procurement of medical equipment and filling of vacancies. Assuring people that the state will release funds immediately, he directed officials to flag any pending approvals from the Ministry of Health.
The government, he said, will take up the matter directly with Union Health Minister JP Nadda and officials concerned.
In view of the high demand for nurses in Japan, Revanth instructed officials to introduce Japanese as an optional subject in nursing colleges. He said the Japanese government has already agreed to support language instruction in the state.
The chief minister also suggested exploring the use of an app to track patient inflow, doctor services and hospital timings. Emphasising the importance of health services and medical education, he asked Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao to hold a review of both sectors every month.
Health Minister C Damodar Rajanarsimha, Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao, Principal Secretary to CM V Sheshadri, Secretary Manik Raj, Health Secretary Christina Z Chongthu, Director of Health Dr Narendra Kumar and other senior officials also attended the meeting.
What NMC says
The NMC conducted the annual MBBS seat renewal process for 2025–26 under UG-MSR 2023 guidelines
Assessments were based on self-declarations, Aadhaar-based faculty attendance, clinical parameters and infrastructure compliance
26 government medical colleges in the state were found deficient, including those in Khammam, Warangal, Karimnagar, Nalgonda and others
Show cause notices were issued; compliance reports were submitted but deemed unsatisfactory
NMC noted persistent major deficiencies and a lack of commitment to maintaining standards
It urged immediate steps to revamp the colleges and directed the health secretary and college principals to attend a hearing on June 18