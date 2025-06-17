Telangana CM orders overhaul of medical colleges

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday directed officials to prepare an immediate action plan to ensure the full-scale functioning of all 34 government medical colleges with the necessary infrastructure. He instructed the formation of a dedicated committee to inspect each college, assess amenities, identify funding requirements, expedite pending works and recommend government support.

The review comes in the wake of show cause notices issued by the National Medical Commission (NMC) citing deficiencies in some colleges. During a meeting with medical and health officials, the chief minister reviewed the issues flagged by the NMC.

He asked officials to compile a detailed report on recruitment in government medical colleges, promotion of teaching staff, increase in hospital bed strength, procurement of medical equipment and filling of vacancies. Assuring people that the state will release funds immediately, he directed officials to flag any pending approvals from the Ministry of Health.