Telangana Collector opts for surgery at govt hospital, gets CM’s praise

KARIMNAGAR: In a strong message of confidence in public healthcare, Karimnagar District Collector Pamela Satpathy underwent surgery on Sunday at the Government General Hospital (GGH) for persistent sinusitis, nasal congestion and breathing difficulties.

Despite previously receiving treatment from ENT specialists, her condition persisted, prompting her to opt for surgery at GGH.

A team of doctors performed endoscopic nasal surgery and septoplasty on Satpathy, and discharged her on Monday. Her decision marks a historic moment, as she is the first district collector in the state to undergo surgery at a government hospital. While there have been instances of women IAS officers choosing government hospitals for childbirth, this case is considered a first for such a procedure.

By placing complete trust in the government medical team, Satpathy set a notable precedent.

The surgery was conducted under the leadership of Dr G Veera Reddy, Medical Superintendent of GGH, with a skilled team that included ENT surgeons Dr L Ravikanth, Dr Sandeep, and Dr Madhumitha; anaesthesiologists Dr Shanthan Kumar, Dr Chandrashekar, Dr Satish and Dr Sangeetha; physician Dr Naveena; and nursing officers Madhavi, Mamatha, and Sujatha.

On this occasion, Satpathy urged the public to trust and utilise government healthcare services, highlighting their quality and accessibility.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy praised her decision, stating: “Government hospitals are equipped with modern facilities, expert doctors, and dedicated staff. What we need now is confidence in these institutions. My compliments to Pamela Satpathy for reinforcing that trust by choosing government healthcare.”