Telangana govt to disburse Rs 9,000 crore to 70,11,984 farmers in 9 days under Rythu Bharosa

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday announced that his government will disburse Rs 9,000 crore to farmers under the Rythu Bharosa Scheme over the next nine days. A total of 70,11,984 farmers will receive the assistance, covering 1.49 crore acres across the state.
“The aim is to ensure the well-being of farmers,” Revanth stated, adding that his regime has spent Rs 1,01,782 crore on farmer welfare over the past 18 months, including expenditure on paddy procurement.
The chief minister was taking part in ‘Rythu Nestham’, a video conference initiative enabling farmers to interact with agricultural experts and scientists at the Agriculture University. He also held an interaction with farmers through video link. Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao and officials were present.
During the video conference, the chief minister accused the previous BRS government of failing to fulfil promises made to farmers. He claimed that the BRS government did not fully implement its loan waiver commitment. Of the total Rs 11,500 crore released for waiving farm loans, Rs 8,500 crore went towards interest payments, leaving only Rs 3,000 crore as direct benefit to farmers, Revanth alleged. He alleged that during its 10 years in power, the BRS regime spent only Rs 16,000–Rs 17,000 crore on farmer welfare.
Revanth alleged that former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had asked farmers not to cultivate paddy while cultivating paddy himself on his 150 acres. “In contrast, the people’s government is encouraging paddy cultivation and procurement of every grain produced,” he added.
The chief minister stated that his government was providing a bonus of Rs 500 for superfine paddy, enabling poor families to access quality rice. Telangana, he said, had become the leading state in paddy production with 2.8 crore metric tonnes.
CM: Even 18 hrs a day not enough to undo KCR’s follies
Commenting on the state’s financial situation, the chief minister said that the government was facing multiple financial challenges. He pointed out that sarpanches had been demanding clearance of pending bills, but the previous government had left bills worth Rs 1.29 lakh crore unpaid. “Contractors were awaiting payments totalling Rs 60,000 crore, free electricity dues stood at Rs 20,000 crore, and retirement benefits of Rs 12,000 crore were pending for retired government employees,” Revanth stated. He said the BRS government had left a total debt burden of Rs 8.29 lakh crore on the state. “Working 18 hours a day was not sufficient to resolve the issues inherited from the previous administration,” the chief minister said.
Stating that “those who turned Telangana into a graveyard are speaking shamelessly”, the chief minister said: “They lack basic wisdom of giving us some time to set things right. From Day-1 itself, their only goal has been to topple me and creating create hurdles. Are we sleeping in a farmhouse ? No! We are working for the people and are available to all. We are meeting everyone.”
He also accused the previous regime of corruption in the name of the Dharani portal, and said that his government had introduced the Bhu Bharati Act to resolve land-related issues.
The chief minister further criticised opposition leaders, accusing them of attempting to create obstacles for the Congress government from day one. He said, “We are not staying in farmhouses; we are working for the people and are accessible to all.”
On the alleged phone tapping issue, Revanth claimed that during the previous regime’s tenure, even private conversations between spouses were at risk of being tapped while his government has restored freedom of expression and privacy. He pointed out that four ministers and the Speaker from Scheduled Caste communities were presently in the government, whereas the previous BRS administration had only one minister from these communities.
The chief minister said there was a need to promote commercial crops and crop diversification to ensure profitable farming. He instructed the Agriculture minister to distribute farm equipment on subsidy and directed the Energy department to prepare plans to encourage solar power generation among farmers.