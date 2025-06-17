Telangana HC exempts Bandi from personal appearance

Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court has granted exemption from personal appearance to Minister of State (Home) Bandi Sanjay Kumar in a case pending before the Judicial Magistrate of First Class Special Mobile Court, Karimnagar.

The case relates to alleged MCC violations and charges under Sections 153, 188 and 171F of the IPC during the 2023 Telangana Assembly elections. According to a complaint filed by Karimnagar tahsildar V Ramesh, the BJP MP held a press meet during the 48-hour silence period on November 30, 2023 and made provocative statements and comments against the chief minister and other parties.

An FIR was registered the same day, and a chargesheet was later filed. In his petition, Sanjay termed the charges vague, baseless and politically motivated. His counsel argued the complaint did not meet the legal requirements under the cited IPC sections.

Taking note of his position as MoS, the high court granted him relief from appearing in person.