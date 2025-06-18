Address grievances of plot owners’ association: Telangana HC

HYDERABAD: Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court has issued firm directions to the GHMC commissioner to address long-pending grievances raised by the Amar Society Plot Owners Welfare Association regarding alleged encroachments on the land earmarked for amenities.

The court directed the civic body to consider and act upon the representations submitted by the association, which represents plot owners of Amar Society Layout, located in Survey No 47, Guttala Begumpet village, Serilingampally mandal of Rangareddy district.

A key point of contention in the case is the status of a 1,334-square yard area earmarked for ‘amenities’. According to the association, this land was set aside for communal use and does not comprise residential plots. However, private respondents Amit Agarwal and Krishna Agarwal allegedly constructed a compound wall around the area and claimed its ownership.