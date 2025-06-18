Draw up policy for cow protection: CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday directed officials to formulate a policy for cow protection in the state. To prepare the policy, a committee has been formed comprising Special Chief Secretary (Animal Husbandry) Sabyasachi Ghosh, Principal Secretary (Endowments) Shailaja Ramayyar and Agriculture Secretary M Raghunandan Rao.

During a review meeting held on Tuesday, the chief minister stressed the need to protect cows, highlighting their cultural importance and the sentiments of devotees. He noted that while many cows were being donated to goshalas by devotees, a lack of space and resources often led to poor upkeep and deaths.

To address this, Revanth proposed establishing state-of-the-art cow shelters in four locations — Vemulawada, Yadadri, Enkepally near Hyderabad and the Animal Husbandry University. He said the Vemulawada shelter should be spread over at least 100 acres.

Revanth assured that the government would allocate the necessary funds for the initiative. Officials presented an approach paper on cow shelter management to the chief minister during the meeting.