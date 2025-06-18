Telangana

Hyderabad cops nab 37 cyber criminals; Rs 14.5 crore returned

The police arrested 18 from Telangana, five each from Delhi and Andhra Pradesh; two each from Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Haryana; three from Rajasthan.
The arrested persons were involved in 178 cases across India, including 74 in Telangana.
The arrested persons were involved in 178 cases across India, including 74 in Telangana.(Representational Image)
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad police arrested 37 persons from six states for their alleged involvement in several cyber crime cases and refunded Rs 14,54,57,120 to the victims between March 9 and June 13. The arrested persons were involved in 178 cases across India, including 74 in Telangana.

The police arrested 18 from Telangana, five each from Delhi and Andhra Pradesh; two each from Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Haryana; three from Rajasthan.

Police seized 74 mobiles phones, 156 cheque books, 11 debit cards, 22 SIM cards, 8 bank pass books, 5 rubber stamps, 115 shell company stamps, 11 laptops, two OTP detectors, two QR code scanners, two PAN cards, 26 Aadhaar cards and one swiping machine.

In one of the cases, a victim invested Rs 1.98 crore in an alleged investment account and lost the amount. Later realising that it was a case of fraud, the victim had filed a complaint with the police. The police had arrested two persons from Uttar Pradesh.

police
Hyderabad cops

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Open in App
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com