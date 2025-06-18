Hyderabad cops nab 37 cyber criminals; Rs 14.5 crore returned

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad police arrested 37 persons from six states for their alleged involvement in several cyber crime cases and refunded Rs 14,54,57,120 to the victims between March 9 and June 13. The arrested persons were involved in 178 cases across India, including 74 in Telangana.

The police arrested 18 from Telangana, five each from Delhi and Andhra Pradesh; two each from Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Haryana; three from Rajasthan.

Police seized 74 mobiles phones, 156 cheque books, 11 debit cards, 22 SIM cards, 8 bank pass books, 5 rubber stamps, 115 shell company stamps, 11 laptops, two OTP detectors, two QR code scanners, two PAN cards, 26 Aadhaar cards and one swiping machine.

In one of the cases, a victim invested Rs 1.98 crore in an alleged investment account and lost the amount. Later realising that it was a case of fraud, the victim had filed a complaint with the police. The police had arrested two persons from Uttar Pradesh.