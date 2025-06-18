Hyderabad to adopt new birth, death registration system

HYDERABAD: As part of efforts to implement a uniform system for birth and death registration across the country, Hyderabad is set to adopt the new Civil Registration System (CRS), also known as the Registration of Birth and Death Rules 2022. The CRS is managed by the Office of the Registrar General of India (ORGI) under the Ministry of Home Affairs.
Currently, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) uses its own software for online registration of births and deaths. However, several instances of fake birth and death certificates being issued have come to light, prompting the termination of health assistants and computer operators and the suspension of some Assistant Medical Officers of Health (AMOHs). Once Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy clears the file, GHMC will switch to the ORGI’s CRS platform to curb such malpractices and ensure uniformity.
GHMC officials told TNIE that the move aligns with ORGI’s push to standardise registration processes, certificate issuance and statistical data generation. The CRS software developed by ORGI is already being adopted in various states, Union Territories and cities across India.
Officials said the software allows real-time monitoring of data, tracks registration activity, preserves records digitally and ensures issuance of uniform certificates with a unique registration number for every event.
Key features of the CRS
Assignment of a ‘unique ID’ at the national level
Registration in the state’s official language
Online reporting of events by hospitals to the registrar
Approval workflow for events reported by data entry operators and medical institutions
Public facility to report domicile events online
Online search functionality
Option to add child’s name post-registration
Provision for registration of adopted children
Online verification and printing of certificates
Bilingual certificates with QR codes
Linking with Aadhaar and the National Population Register (NPR)
UID-based correction system for certificates
Regular software updates by NIC as per latest rules
Zero financial burden on the state for operation and maintenance