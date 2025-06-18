Justice League: Telangana HC quashes poll code violation case against Bandi

Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court on Tuesday quashed criminal proceedings pending before the Judicial First Class Magistrate at Miryalaguda against Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar in connection with an alleged violation of the model code of conduct (MCC) during the 2021 MLC elections.

The case stemmed from a complaint lodged on November 15, 2021 by Mandal Parishad Development Officer and in-charge of the MCC enforcement team in Miryalaguda mandal Garlapati Jyothi Laxmi. According to her complaint, around 5.30 pm on November 15, Sanjay and a convoy of approximately 40 vehicles were proceeding from Miryalaguda to Suryapeta, without the required permission from the Returning Officer. When the convoy reached Yadgarpally, it was allegedly obstructed by BRS leader Amaravath Saidulu and around 60 of his followers.

Jyothi Laxmi, in her complaint, sought legal action against both Sanjay and Saidulu as well as their followers. Bandi, however, denied any wrongdoing and approached the high court seeking quashing of the proceedings.

No relief to MLA in extortion case

Justice Lakshman of the Telangana High Court on Tuesday refused to grant interim relief to Huzurabad MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy in an anticipatory bail petition filed by him in connection with an extortion case registered at the Subedari police station, Hanamkonda. The court directed the police to file a counter affidavit and adjourned the hearing to June 24.

Kaushik’s counsel TV Ramana Rao urged the court to grant his client interim protection from arrest until the next hearing. But the HC said it was not possible at this stage.

The case stems from a complaint filed by Uma Devi, wife of quarry owner Manoj of Gundededu village, Hanamkonda district, alleging that the MLA demanded Rs 50 lakh from her husband. Based on her complaint, Subedari police registered an FIR against Kaushik.

Challenging the FIR, the MLA approached the high court seeking quashing of the case.