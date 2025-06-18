KTR to seek legal opinion on handing over devices to Telangana ACB

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao is reportedly planning to consult his legal team before taking a decision on whether or not to hand over his mobile phones and laptop to the ACB in connection with the ongoing inquiry into the alleged irregularities in the conduct of the Formula E race.

According to initial legal opinion received by Rama Rao, the ongoing inquiry pertains to a sporting event organised under the decision of the state government. Once approved by the government, its execution was entirely carried out by the official machinery. Rama Rao’s role was limited to policy decision-making and he did not have any personal involvement beyond that.

The legal team clarified that the Formula E case pertains to official government dealings and not to any personal communication. It further stated that all MoUs and agreements related to this matter are already available with the government. Every financial transaction was officially routed through the banking system, and hence, the ACB has no right to seek Rama Rao’s personal information when he was serving as a minister.

At a time when all documents are accessible to the government, demanding personal mobile devices purely under the pretext of investigation appears legally unjustified and politically motivated, the legal team stated.

The lawyers recalled that both the high court and Supreme Court in the past have ruled that it is unjust for an investigative agency to collect information from a citizen and then use the same against them maliciously.