NMC notices to government medical colleges routine process: DME

HYDERABAD: Reacting to the notices given by the National Medical Council (NMC) to 26 government medical colleges, Director of Medical Education A Narendra Kumar on Tuesday said that inspections and issuing of notices were a routine process before the start of the academic year. He said that the process of issuing notices by NMC has been going on for the past four years.

This year, colleges across all states, including Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka, received similar notices, he said.

The DME said that creating misconceptions and spreading false propaganda as if notices were issued only to colleges in Telangana, or as if this was the first time such notices were received, was not appropriate.

“Due to the establishment of multiple colleges at once, there have been challenges in arranging adequate faculty and basic infrastructure,” he admitted.

He clarified that the government took steps to overcome these challenges. Necessary budget allocations were and GOs were issued, he said. He asserted that all medical colleges would receive permissions and there would be no problem.