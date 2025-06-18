Plans afoot to modernise 18.4K km rural roads: Minister Danasari Anasuya

HYDERABAD: Panchayat Raj & Rural Development Minister Danasari Anasuya alias Seethakka on Tuesday instructed officials to prepare an action plan to invite tenders for the modernisation of rural roads under the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) within 15 days.

During a review meeting with the officials on various developmental works, the minister revealed the government’s plan to modernise 18,472 km of rural roads. “Of this, 7,947 km will be modernised in the first phase.”

She also revealed that the government will soon issue guidelines on the HAM to be adopted for this project.

“Karnataka, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh governments have adopted the HAM mode for executing various works. We will send teams of officials to those states to study their model,” she added.

During the meeting, it was revealed that the government has already sanctioned Rs 1,800 crore for various works under the Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS).

“This year, priority is being given to the construction of Anganwadi centres and gram panchayat buildings under this scheme. The government intends to construct 1,440 gram panchayat buildings and 1,440 Anganwadi buildings this year,” she said while directing the officials to cancel works that were not grounded for a long time.

Revealing that the file pertaining to the transfer of Mandal Parishad Development Officers (MPDO) reached the Chief Minister’s Office and payment of vehicle allowance is with the Finance department, the minister said that these files will be cleared soon.