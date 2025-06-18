Resolve all land issues by August 15, says Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy

HYDERABAD: Reiterating that land disputes continue to be critical issues in Telangana’s socio-economic landscape, Revenue & Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy on Tuesday urged district collectors to work with a clear focus on resolving land-related grievances.

He emphasised that the Bhu Bharati Act was enacted to address the issues arising from past irregularities under the Dharani portal introduced by the previous government.

Newly appointed collectors — P Pravinya of Sangareddy, K Hymavathi of Siddipet, Hari Chandana Dasari of Hyderabad and T Vinay Krishna Reddy of Nizamabad — along with

Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu, Special Secretary, Registration & Stamps, Revenue department, met the minister at the Secretariat to discuss key issues.

Speaking on the occasion, Srinivasa Reddy pointed out that hundreds of families in every village were still grappling with unresolved land issues due to flaws in the Dharani portal. He urged the officials to prioritise applications received during the revenue grievance sessions, and ensure just and timely resolution.

Stating that the next two months would be crucial for the Revenue department, he directed the officials to resolve all pending, legitimate land-related issues by August 15, 2025. He underlined that it was the primary responsibility of district collectors to implement these schemes efficiently and deliver benefits to all eligible citizens.