RTE Act implementation delay in Telangana: It’s just a small matter of money

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government’s inability to implement a key provision of the Right to Education (RTE) Act, despite a high court directive, appears to boil down to one simple reason: lack of money.
Section 12(1)(c) of the RTE Act, 2009 mandates that 25 per cent of seats in private schools be reserved for students from disadvantaged groups in areas where there is no government school within a radius of 5 km to 10 km.
However, the state government has not put this into effect for the current academic year, even after the Telangana High Court ordered its immediate implementation. Officials say in private that the matter hinges not on intent but on funding.
Even basic liabilities remain unsettled. Dues amounting to roughly Rs 200 crore owed to private schools under the Best Available Schools scheme have not been cleared for three years. Additionally, the state government is yet to pay approximately Rs 6 crore to owners of private properties who lease buildings for government primary and secondary schools.
“Private schools are understandably reluctant to participate in RTE implementation under these circumstances. If the state has not cleared old dues, how can we expect new commitments to be honoured?” said Y Shekar Rao, chief adviser of the Telangana Recognised School Management Association. “Many private schools are already on the verge of closure due to mounting unpaid bills.”
The situation reveals a deeper issue: the state’s education promises, no matter how legally binding, are falling prey to its weak financial footing.
Parents, meanwhile, remain caught in a cycle of hope and disappointment. “We expected the government to implement the Act this academic year, especially after the High Court’s order,” said Asif Hussain Sohail, president of the Telangana Parents Association for Children. “But again, there is no movement. The RTE Act is not a gift; it’s a guarantee. The delay is not just procedural, it’s personal for every child left behind,” he added.
Attempts by TNIE to obtain a formal response from the Education department were unsuccessful. One official, speaking on condition of anonymity, admitted, “We have not received any direction from the state government regarding implementation of this provision.”
However, as the numbers suggest, the problem lies not in policy or legal clarity. It lies in an empty treasury.