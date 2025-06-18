Singareni should expand into other sectors: Telangana Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka

BHUPALPALLY: Stating that strengthening Singareni is the priority of the state government, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Tuesday said that the SCCL should grow in line with changing market conditions and expand beyond coal, into other mining sectors.

Vikramarka, along with IT & Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, held a review meeting with senior officials at the Singareni GM’s office in Bhupalpally.

Speaking on the occasion, the deputy CM said that strengthening Singareni, a public sector enterprise with over 45,000 employees, is a key goal of the state government to ensure livelihood opportunities for future generations.

“The government’s primary objective is to ensure that Singareni remains profitable, benefitting its employees, local communities and the government. In the past, Singareni and Coal India held a monopoly in the coal sector but due to recent global changes in the coal industry, there is now a need for Singareni to withstand market competition,” he observed.

“Officials and staff should keep comparing coal production costs and selling prices in the open market — of both private companies and Singareni,” he said.

To ensure transparency, he instructed officials to install boards at mining sites displaying coal production costs and market prices to raise awareness among officials and workers.