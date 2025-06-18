Singareni should expand into other sectors: Telangana Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka

BHUPALPALLY: Stating that strengthening Singareni is the priority of the state government, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Tuesday said that the SCCL should grow in line with changing market conditions and expand beyond coal, into other mining sectors.
Vikramarka, along with IT & Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, held a review meeting with senior officials at the Singareni GM’s office in Bhupalpally.
Speaking on the occasion, the deputy CM said that strengthening Singareni, a public sector enterprise with over 45,000 employees, is a key goal of the state government to ensure livelihood opportunities for future generations.
“The government’s primary objective is to ensure that Singareni remains profitable, benefitting its employees, local communities and the government. In the past, Singareni and Coal India held a monopoly in the coal sector but due to recent global changes in the coal industry, there is now a need for Singareni to withstand market competition,” he observed.
“Officials and staff should keep comparing coal production costs and selling prices in the open market — of both private companies and Singareni,” he said.
To ensure transparency, he instructed officials to install boards at mining sites displaying coal production costs and market prices to raise awareness among officials and workers.
Given Singareni’s 136-year experience in mining, the deputy CM urged the company to explore and profit from other mining operations in addition to coal. He suggested appointing consultants to study global demand for critical minerals and their availability. Failing to plan for the future would amount to harming the next generation, he added.
He emphasised that Singareni should not only focus on business but also maintain a humanitarian approach. “The entire region where Singareni mines are operational must benefit in terms of welfare,” he said.
Locals informed him that two villages in the Bhupalpally constituency have been affected. Responding to this, the deputy CM directed an investigation and instructed officials to submit the eligibility list of those who lost land for the mines and should be provided employment.
He also highlighted the recent provision of accident insurance worth `1 crore for the welfare of Singareni workers. Notably, bonuses are being paid not just to permanent employees but also to contract workers, he said.
MP Kadiyam Kavya, MLA Gandra Satyanarayana, Singareni CMD Balram Naik, District Collector Rahul Sharma and others were present on the occasion.
Deputy CM inaugurates substation, lays foundation for three more
Bhupalpally: Alleging that the previous BRS government looted the state in the name of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) while coming up with faulty designs, resulting in sinking of pillars of some components, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Tuesday said that not a single crack was reported in irrigation projects built by the Congress governments in the state.
Vikramarka, along with IT & Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, inaugurated the 33/11 KV substation at Chennapur village in Regonda mandal in Jayashankar-Bhupalpally district. He also laid the foundation for the three additional substations to be built with Rs 7.3 crore funds in Manjunagar, Nawabpet and Dharamaraopet in the district.
Later, addressing a public meeting in Manjunagar, Vikramarka said: “The Congress government is spending Rs 13,992 crore every year to sustain free power scheme in the state. Despite an additional demand of 2,000 MW, not a single minute of power interruption occurred in the state. This is a record achieved by the Congress government.”