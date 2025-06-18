‘Support for Maoists’ reason to tap phone: SIT informs TPCC chief Mahesh Goud

HYDERABAD: The Special Intelligence Branch (SIB) is said to have tapped the phone of senior Congress leader B Mahesh Kumar Goud, accusing him of supplying provisions to Maoists, during the BRS regime.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) conveyed this to Mahesh Goud, now the TPCC chief, when he appeared before it as a witness in the alleged phone-tapping case on Tuesday.

Later, speaking to TNIE, Mahesh Goud said that the SIB recorded his name without any suffixes or prefixes to make it appear as if he were a Maoist supporter. He stated that the SIT officials confirmed to him that his phone was tapped, something he had only suspected until then.