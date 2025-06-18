Telangana: Jubilee Hills byelection likely by December

HYDERABAD: With the Jubilee Hills Assembly seat falling vacant following the death of MLA Maganti Gopinath, Chief Electoral Officer C Sudarshan Reddy announced on Tuesday that the Assembly Legislative Secretary has formally notified the vacancy via a gazette. The CEO’s office has forwarded the notification to the Election Commission of India (ECI), and the byelection is expected by December.

Addressing a press conference, Sudarshan said the ECI has introduced several reforms to enhance transparency, voter convenience and electoral efficiency. These include reducing the maximum number of voters per polling station from 1,500 to 1,200 and locating polling stations within two kilometres of voters’ residences. Mobile phone deposit facilities will also be provided outside polling stations.

The ECI has rolled out 21 new initiatives. These include reducing the campaign booth distance from polling stations to 100 metres, launching ECINET (a unified digital platform integrating over 40 ECI apps), linking with the Registrar General’s death records to remove deceased voters and resolving duplicate EPICs to ensure unique voter IDs.