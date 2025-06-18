Telangana: Nod for Shamirpet, Medchal, RGIA -Future City Metro

HYDERABAD: The state government has accorded administrative sanction for Phase-II (B) of the Hyderabad Metro Rail project, covering three corridors with a total length of 86.1 km and an estimated cost of Rs 19,579 crore. This phase will be implemented as a 50:50 joint venture between the state and Union governments.

The project will be executed by Hyderabad Airport Metro Limited (HAML). The three proposed corridors under Phase-II (B) are: Corridor IX from RGIA to Future City (Skills University), spanning 39.6 km; Corridor X from JBS to Medchal, covering 24.5 km; and Corridor XI from JBS to Shamirpet, measuring 22 km.

The Metropolitan Area and Urban Development (MAUD) department issued the formal order on June 16. As per the Union government’s policy guidelines for joint venture Metro projects, the funding pattern includes Rs 5,874 crore (30%) from the Telangana government, Rs 3,524 crore (18%) from the Union government, Rs 9,398 crore (48%) in the form of loans from agencies such as the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Asian Development Bank (ADB) and New Development Bank (NDB), and Rs 783 crore (4%) through the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) component.