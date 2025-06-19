Centre to call Telangana, Andhra CMs’ meet on Godavari-Banakacherla project: Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil

HYDERABAD: Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil assured a Telangana delegation led by CM A Revanth Reddy that a meeting of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Chief Ministers would soon be held to discuss the proposed Godavari-Banakacherla project.

The Union Minister assured that justice would be done to Telangana irrigation projects.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, along with Telangana Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, called on CR Patil in Delhi on Thursday and had a one-hour detailed discussion over the AP's G-B project.

Speaking to reporters later, Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the State government would also take a legal recourse against the AP's project, if necessary.

Uttam Kumar contended that the Centre was according permissions only to AP projects, whereas several projects of Telangana were pending. He sought funds from the Centre for Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation and other projects of Telangana.