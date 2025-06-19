Choose dog or brother, Telangana HC judge tells pet owner

HYDERABAD: In a unique ruling blending family law and animal welfare, the Telangana High Court ordered the return of a seized Labrador dog, named Aries, to its owner, but barred the dog from its own home.

Justice B Vijaysen Reddy’s interim directive to GHMC came amidst bitter familial accusations, with the owner claiming illegal seizure after his brothers accused the pet of aggression and the judge asking the man if he preferred his ‘best friend’ or his brother.

Justice Vijaysen asked the GHMC to hand the dog back to its owner, Dakshinamurthy of Chikkadapalli, while cautioning that Aries must not be housed in an environment that could lead to further conflict. “If you want a dog, go somewhere else. If you want a brother, transfer the dog elsewhere,” the judge remarked, alluding to the friction within the family.

The dispute began when GHMC officials, reportedly acting on police advice, seized Aries from the owner’s home and moved the dog to the veterinary section in Secunderabad. Dakshinamurthy approached the court, alleging that the seizure was illegal, lacked prior notice and violated principles of natural justice. He claimed Aries was licenced and had been raised responsibly.