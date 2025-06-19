Choose dog or brother, Telangana HC judge tells pet owner
HYDERABAD: In a unique ruling blending family law and animal welfare, the Telangana High Court ordered the return of a seized Labrador dog, named Aries, to its owner, but barred the dog from its own home.
Justice B Vijaysen Reddy’s interim directive to GHMC came amidst bitter familial accusations, with the owner claiming illegal seizure after his brothers accused the pet of aggression and the judge asking the man if he preferred his ‘best friend’ or his brother.
Justice Vijaysen asked the GHMC to hand the dog back to its owner, Dakshinamurthy of Chikkadapalli, while cautioning that Aries must not be housed in an environment that could lead to further conflict. “If you want a dog, go somewhere else. If you want a brother, transfer the dog elsewhere,” the judge remarked, alluding to the friction within the family.
The dispute began when GHMC officials, reportedly acting on police advice, seized Aries from the owner’s home and moved the dog to the veterinary section in Secunderabad. Dakshinamurthy approached the court, alleging that the seizure was illegal, lacked prior notice and violated principles of natural justice. He claimed Aries was licenced and had been raised responsibly.
GHMC’s standing counsel, however, told the court that the owner’s brothers had filed complaints claiming the dog had turned aggressive and attacked them. A police case had been registered, and based on a letter from the police, the GHMC took custody of the animal. Counsel also cited a nationwide advisory against the breeding of aggressive dog breeds.
Justice Vijaysen noted with concern that medical reports and visual evidence suggested that Aries had indeed shown signs of aggression. “When the medical records make it clear that the dog attacks, how can you claim it is not aggressive?” he questioned.
“This Labrador is a cruel dog,” he observed, questioning the legality of keeping such a pet if proven dangerous.
Countering the claim, the petitioner’s counsel argued that Aries had only reacted after its owner’s wife was allegedly threatened by her brother-in-law. “The dog did not bite anyone. It was merely reacting to a perceived threat,” he said.
He also alleged that the dog was being confined in cramped cages meant for monkeys and was not being fed properly, endangering its life.
Taking note of the complexity, the judge ordered the impleadment of the petitioner’s brother and adjourned the matter to July 9. He also added that if there is a legal ban on the breed, authorities are free to act accordingly. In the meantime, Dakshinamurthy was asked to ensure Aries is kept in a safe, neutral space away from both family feuds and further controversy.