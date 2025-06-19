CM Revanth Reddy invites Brahmos to set up unit in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy urged the Brahmos Aerospace company to expand its operations and facility in Hyderabad.

On Monday, a delegation of Brahmos Aerospace comprising its MD & CEO, Jaiteerth R Joshi and Brahmos Hyderabad Executive Director Surampudi Sambasiva Prasad paid a courtesy call on the chief minister at his residence. IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu and DRDL Director GA Srinivasa Murthy were present in the meeting.

During the meeting, the chief minister explained to the delegation about the prospects of the establishment of a defence corridor between Hyderabad and Bengaluru. Revanth also briefed the Brahmos Aerospace officials that various defence organisations established the units in Hyderabad and Telangana is the best destination for investments in the country.

He assured the Brahmos Aerospace company of all kinds of support from the state government for its expansion plans in Hyderabad and Telangana state. The delegation responded positively to the CM’s proposal.