Consultancy director held for job scam in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The Telangana CID has arrested Saroj Shiswant Thorat, alias Saroj Bharath Kumar, director of Eagle Expert Immigration Consultancy, in connection with a widespread overseas job visa fraud that spanned several Indian states.

The case came to light following a complaint filed by Ch Kamalakar, a resident of Karimnagar, who alleged that a consultancy operating under the name “Abroad Study Plan Overseas Educational Consultancy,” based in KPHB, Hyderabad, had defrauded him and his friend K Sunil of approximately Rs 8 lakh. The amount was collected under the pretext of securing guaranteed jobs in Malta. However, fake documents were provided and no jobs were arranged.

Based on this and two other similar complaints, cases were booked under Sections 420, 370(3), 406, 409, 419, 467, 471, 120-B of the IPC, and Section 24(1)(b)(g) of the Emigration Act, 1983. The case was later transferred to the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the CID, Telangana.