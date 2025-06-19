Farmers left high and dry as confusion prevails over Rythu Bharosa arrears

HYDERABAD: Even as the state government started disbursal of Rythu Bharosa amounts for the current Kharif season, confusion and concerns continue to prevail among farmers over the status of pending arrears from the previous agricultural season.

The disbursement process, which began this week, marks the continuation of the state’s flagship crop input subsidy scheme aimed at easing the financial burden on cultivators.

Sources privy to the matter informed TNIE that the state government is of the opinion that there is no point in providing input subsidy for the crop season that has already ended. The government has not made an announcement on whether or not it would credit the Rythu Bharosa arrears into the accounts of farmers.

It is pertinent to note that the input subsidy was credited only to farmers owning up to four acres of land during the previous season. Farmers holding more than four acres were not extended the monetary benefit for reasons best known to the government.