Formula E race case: Do not have the phone you seek, says KT Rama Rao

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday submitted a written reply to the notice issued by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on June 16 in connection with the Formula E race case, directing him to hand over his mobile phone.

Referring to the ACB’s letter dated June 13, Rama Rao pointed out that he had cooperated with the investigation by personally appearing before the ACB and answering all the queries posed to him.

He wrote that on June 16, he was served another notice under Section 94 of the BNSS, asking him to submit the mobile phone used between November 1, 2021, and December 1, 2023, along with other electronic devices. He pointed out that the notice under Section 94 did not specify the reason or purpose for seeking these devices, nor did it explain why they were necessary for the investigation.

Rama Rao said all official records relevant to the Formula E case are already with the Municipal Administration and Urban Development department and maintained that all decisions related to the case were made in his official capacity as minister of that department.