Godavari-Banakacherla project a threat to Bhadrachalam temple, Manuguru plant: Uttam Kumar Reddy

Tracing Telangana’s resistance to the project, Uttam detailed the sustained efforts undertaken by the government over the past several months. The timeline began in November 2024 when the Andhra Pradesh chief minister first wrote to the Union finance minister seeking Rs 78,039 crore as a special package for the PBLP. This was followed by a renewed demand in December under the Swarnandhra 2047 vision, pushing the total request to Rs 80,112 crore.

In response, the Telangana government immediately began lodging formal objections, starting with a letter to the Godavari River Management Board (GRMB) in early January.

On January 22, Uttam wrote to both the Union Jal Shakti and Finance ministries, warning that the project would breach the APRA and GWDT Award and demanded denial of financial assistance. Two days later, the Principal Secretary of Irrigation addressed the CWC and GRMB to formally request that AP be restrained from proceeding further. On March 3, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Uttam personally met the then Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and handed over a letter, requesting immediate intervention.

Even after Andhra Pradesh issued a GO on April 8 for the formation of the SPV, Telangana escalated objections. During a May 14 meeting with the GRMB chairman, Revanth once again raised concerns, followed by further communications to the Centre on May 28, June 11, June 13 and June 16. These letters opposed the pre-feasibility report (PFR), questioned the Ministry of Finance’s role, and urged the Ministry of Environment not to grant any ToR.

BRS walkout

Meanwhile, as Revanth Reddy was addressing the MPs of all parties, BRS MP V Ravichandra walked out of the meeting stating that it has been converted into a political meeting.

When the chief minister cited former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao’s statement that 3,000 tmcft water was available in Godavari during an Apex Council meeting and claimed that AP was taking up the Banakacherla project based on this statement, Ravichandra walked out, stating that he is boycotting the meeting.

CM questions Kishan’s integrity

Criticising Union minister G Kishan Reddy, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy: “His integrity is questionable. He skipped this crucial meeting, citing prior commitments, but found time to meet CR Patil secretly in Delhi. Kishan Reddy is indirectly aiding the BRS and betraying the people,” he alleged.

Revanth said BJP MPs DK Aruna and Raghunandan Rao had expressed support for the government on the matter during the meeting. He further stated there was no Cabinet approval for the Kaleshwaram project.

“During the BRS regime, 96 Cabinet meetings were held. None approved Kaleshwaram. Only revised estimates were discussed. We have complete documents and will submit a full report with evidence to Justice PC Ghose Commission by June 30,” he said.