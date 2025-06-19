Google sets up safety engineering centre to tackle cyber threats in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: In a landmark move for Hyderabad’s digital landscape, Google inaugurated its first Google Safety Engineering Centre (GSEC) in the Asia-Pacific region — and only the fourth globally — in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy inaugurated the facility along with IT Minister D Sridhar Babu, MP Mallu Ravi, and Special Chief Secretary Jayesh Ranjan.

The launch follows Google’s unveiling of its “Safety Charter for India’s AI-led Transformation” in Delhi on June 17. GSEC will focus on three key pillars: protecting users from online fraud, securing enterprise and government infrastructure, and building responsible AI. It will also act as a strategic hub for developing safety solutions for the broader APAC region.

The centre will use AI and large language models (LLMs) to drive real-time scam alerts via Gemini Nano on Android, enhance fraud detection across Google services like Pay, Search, and Gmail, and strengthen Google Play Protect. It will also address AI misuse through adversarial testing, red teaming, and content watermarking with SynthID.

Stating that GSEC will make Hyderabad proud, the chief minister appreciated Google’s corporate philosophy of “Do No Evil.” “Like them, my government is also committed to the wellbeing of the people through long-term vision,” he said. “I commend Google for selecting Hyderabad as a hub for advanced cybersecurity.

This centre will boost skill development, create jobs, and enhance India’s cyber defence,” he said. “Telangana is now a top destination for global investors. We are advancing with our vision of ‘Telangana Rising’ and aiming for a one-trillion-dollar economy by 2035,” he added.