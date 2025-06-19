K Chandrasekhar Rao may convene meeting to discuss 'criminal negligence' of govt in managing irrigation projects

HYDERABAD: The Opposition BRS is gearing up for an intense battle on behalf of the farmers against the “deliberate negligence being shown by the Congress towards the state’s irrigation projects”.

BRS president and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will soon convene a meeting to discuss the “criminal negligence” of the state government in the construction and management of irrigation projects.

Several senior leaders of the party are expected to attend the meeting, which will discuss the government’s “indifference towards irrigation projects and its anti-farmer attitude”.

The meeting will also deliberate on Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s silence with regard to the construction of irrigation projects in the state.

KCR will explain to his party leaders how the Congress government was “conspiring to defame the Kaleshwaram project” by citing the sinking of two piers.