No intention to reduce Telangana medical seats: National Medical Commission

HYDERABAD: The National Medical Commission (NMC) on Wednesday assured the Telangana government that it has no plans to reduce medical seats in the state but directed state health officials to ensure all necessary facilities are provided at government medical colleges. With this reassurance, operations at these colleges are expected to continue without disruption.

The development comes after NMC issued notices to 26 government medical colleges in the state, following which the health officials, including Health Secretary Christina Z Chongthu and Director of Medical Education (DME) Dr V Narendra Kumar met with NMC authorities in Delhi.

Sources said NMC was satisfied with the explanations provided regarding faculty shortages and infrastructure challenges. The officials clarified that the rapid simultaneous establishment of multiple medical colleges had led to temporary gaps in staffing and facilities.