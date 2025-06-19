No intention to reduce Telangana medical seats: National Medical Commission

HYDERABAD: The National Medical Commission (NMC) on Wednesday assured the Telangana government that it has no plans to reduce medical seats in the state but directed state health officials to ensure all necessary facilities are provided at government medical colleges. With this reassurance, operations at these colleges are expected to continue without disruption.
The development comes after NMC issued notices to 26 government medical colleges in the state, following which the health officials, including Health Secretary Christina Z Chongthu and Director of Medical Education (DME) Dr V Narendra Kumar met with NMC authorities in Delhi.
Sources said NMC was satisfied with the explanations provided regarding faculty shortages and infrastructure challenges. The officials clarified that the rapid simultaneous establishment of multiple medical colleges had led to temporary gaps in staffing and facilities.
Dr Narendra Kumar assured the commission that the state government is actively working on strengthening infrastructure, with construction of college and hospital buildings underway and funds duly allocated. He also mentioned that necessary approvals for faculty recruitment have been issued.
While urging the state to expedite faculty appointments and upgrade facilities, NMC made an assurance that no seats would be cut and there would be no issues with college approvals, provided improvements are made promptly.