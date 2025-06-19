Register plot in owner’s name or face jail: Telangana HC to Arvind Kumar

HYDERABAD: While directing Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar to register the plot,acquired from S Ram Reddy for development works in Uppal Bhagayat in the owner’s name, the Telangana High Court on Wednesday warned the official that if he fails to execute the court’s order, he would have to undergo simple imprisonment of two weeks.

In a contempt case, the high court told the then commissioner of HMDA Arvind Kumar and the then HMDA Land Acquisition Officer N Prasunamba to be ready to undergo simple imprisonment for a period of two weeks and to pay a fine of Rs 1,000 if they fail to execute conveyance deed of the plot at Uppal Bhagayat, to the affected person. The court gave them three months to comply with the orders or face contempt proceedings.

The high court, in February 2023, directed the then HMDA Commissioner Arvind Kumar to register the plot No 181 measuring 666.67 square yards in favour of Ram Reddy. The court directed the officials in 2023 to register the plot within four weeks and file a status report on the registration. However, the officials concerned failed to execute the orders of the court till date.