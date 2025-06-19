Telangana helpline gets SOS calls from Baghdad

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government’s helpline numbers, set up to assist people from the state currently in Iran and Israel, received several calls on Wednesday from those stranded and their families.

According to Ch Chakravarthi, PRO at Telangana Bhavan, New Delhi, no calls have been received from the main conflict zones so far. “Most calls are from Baghdad, with people expressing fear and uncertainty. There are around 183 pilgrims in Iraq. We received approximately 15 calls on Wednesday from both stranded people and their families,” he said.

Meanwhile, Soma Ravi, president of the Israel Telangana Association, confirmed to TNIE that Revella Ravinder, a 57-year-old migrant worker from Jagtial, died of health complications unrelated to the conflict. Ravinder, who moved to Israel two years ago for work, had been hospitalised for 20 days before succumbing to a heart attack. Efforts are underway to repatriate his body.