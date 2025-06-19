Telangana's Kodad find biggest collection of Vengi Chalukya copper plates

HYDERABAD: The Science branch of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) is continuing the chemical treatment of nine sets of copper plates recently unearthed from a Muslim graveyard in Kodada village of Suryapet district, which are in the possession of Heritage department of Telangana.

Speaking to TNIE, K Munirathnam Reddy, director (Epigraphy), Archaeological Survey of India, said, “When we received the copper plates from the Suryapet district collector, they were covered in a significant amount of mud, although they now appear quite greenish in color. Currently, the plates are in the custody of the Telangana Heritage department, where they are undergoing chemical treatment and preservation.”