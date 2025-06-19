Telangana's Kodad find biggest collection of Vengi Chalukya copper plates

HYDERABAD: The Science branch of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) is continuing the chemical treatment of nine sets of copper plates recently unearthed from a Muslim graveyard in Kodada village of Suryapet district, which are in the possession of Heritage department of Telangana.
Speaking to TNIE, K Munirathnam Reddy, director (Epigraphy), Archaeological Survey of India, said, “When we received the copper plates from the Suryapet district collector, they were covered in a significant amount of mud, although they now appear quite greenish in color. Currently, the plates are in the custody of the Telangana Heritage department, where they are undergoing chemical treatment and preservation.”
The Epigraphy branch will take up estampage to decipher, transcribe and analyse the content, he added. The copper plate belongs to the Vengi Chalukya dynasty.
The seal contains a symbol of a bull and a legend, Svasti Tribhuvanamkusa.
“Each copper plate consists of four sets, making this the largest collection of copper plates ever discovered under the Vengi Chalukya dynasty. This is the first time such an extensive set has been found, marking a significant historical discovery”, he said. Chalukyas of Vengi ruled several parts of present-day Andhra Pradesh and Telangana from the 7th to 12th centuries CE.