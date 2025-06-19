Will stop Chandrababu Naidu from going ahead with Godavari-Banakacherla project: CM Revanth

HYDERABAD: Asserting that his government would not allow his Andhra Pradesh counterpart N Chandrababu Naidu to go ahead with Godavari-Banakacherla (G-B) project, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday stated that Telangana had a clear action plan to protect its interests.

“We will approach the courts, and if relief is not granted, we will go to the people,” he said, following an all-party meeting of MPs convened here.

The meeting adopted a resolution opposing the G-B project and also resolved to pursue the matter through all legal and constitutional channels.

Addressing a press conference later, Revanth said: “I suggest to Chandrababu Naidu... You may be an NDA partner or Prime Minister Modi may listen to you, but it is an illusion if you think you will get all approvals for the Banakacherla project...”

Referring to water availability, he said: “If Chandrababu Naidu believes that there is 3,000 tmcft of water in the Godavari river, Telangana is allocated 968 tmcft while AP is allocated 518 tmcft. Give a blanket NOC for Telangana to utilise its 968 tmcft first.”

Apart from Revanth and Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Congress MPs Renuka Chowdhary, Balram Naik, Suresh Shetkar, M Anil Kumar Yadav, K Raghuveer Reddy and Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy, BJP MPs DK Aruna and M Raghunandan Rao, BRS MP V Ravichandra and AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi attended the meeting.

During the meeting, Uttam gave a presentation on the issue while Godavari Basin Deputy Director S Subramanyam Prasad briefed members on the ongoing and proposed projects on the Godavari river.

CM to visit Delhi today

Addressing the meeting, Revanth stated that the Telangana government was firmly opposing the G-B project. He said that he, along with Uttam, planned to meet Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil on Thursday, and invited Union Minister G Kishan Reddy to accompany them.

Earlier in the meeting, Revanth described the Godavari and Krishna rivers as Telangana’s lifelines and stressed that the government was prioritising public interest over politics.