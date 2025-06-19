Will stop Chandrababu Naidu from going ahead with Godavari-Banakacherla project: CM Revanth

HYDERABAD: Asserting that his government would not allow his Andhra Pradesh counterpart N Chandrababu Naidu to go ahead with Godavari-Banakacherla (G-B) project, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday stated that Telangana had a clear action plan to protect its interests.
“We will approach the courts, and if relief is not granted, we will go to the people,” he said, following an all-party meeting of MPs convened here.
The meeting adopted a resolution opposing the G-B project and also resolved to pursue the matter through all legal and constitutional channels.
Addressing a press conference later, Revanth said: “I suggest to Chandrababu Naidu... You may be an NDA partner or Prime Minister Modi may listen to you, but it is an illusion if you think you will get all approvals for the Banakacherla project...”
Referring to water availability, he said: “If Chandrababu Naidu believes that there is 3,000 tmcft of water in the Godavari river, Telangana is allocated 968 tmcft while AP is allocated 518 tmcft. Give a blanket NOC for Telangana to utilise its 968 tmcft first.”
Apart from Revanth and Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Congress MPs Renuka Chowdhary, Balram Naik, Suresh Shetkar, M Anil Kumar Yadav, K Raghuveer Reddy and Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy, BJP MPs DK Aruna and M Raghunandan Rao, BRS MP V Ravichandra and AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi attended the meeting.
During the meeting, Uttam gave a presentation on the issue while Godavari Basin Deputy Director S Subramanyam Prasad briefed members on the ongoing and proposed projects on the Godavari river.
CM to visit Delhi today
Addressing the meeting, Revanth stated that the Telangana government was firmly opposing the G-B project. He said that he, along with Uttam, planned to meet Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil on Thursday, and invited Union Minister G Kishan Reddy to accompany them.
Earlier in the meeting, Revanth described the Godavari and Krishna rivers as Telangana’s lifelines and stressed that the government was prioritising public interest over politics.
Set aside ideology for sake of Telangana, CM appeals to MPs
The chief minister appealed to all parties to unite on the issue, saying: “There are ideological differences between MIM and BJP; they cannot agree on ideology. Even BJP and Congress are not the same. But on this issue, we have come together to protect the people’s interests and discuss the future course of action.”
Revanth referred to the 2016 Apex Council meeting chaired by the then Union Minister Uma Bharathi, during which BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao reportedly said over 1,000 tmcft of water was needed for the ongoing and proposed Krishna river projects of both states, while over 3,000 tmcft of Godavari water flowed wastefully into the sea each year. The chief minister questioned the basis of this 3,000 tmcft figure, accusing the AP government of using KCR’s statement to justify the Banakacherla project.
He said that in 2019, KCR and the then AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had discussed diverting Godavari water to Rayalaseema. “Banakacherla is merely a location. The core idea was to shift Godavari water to the Krishna and Penna basins, as discussed between KCR and Jagan. In that meeting, KCR proposed to divert 400 tmcft of Godavari water to Rayalaseema.”
Three-pronged fight ahead
Revanth outlined a three-pronged approach — technical, legal and political — to address the issue. “We have represented the matter to Union ministers but are not expecting a positive outcome. We will meet CR Patil in Delhi. Even if there is no response, we will seek an appointment with the prime minister during the monsoon session of Parliament,” he said, adding that a legal battle would follow if political efforts failed.
Revanth alleged that Telangana’s rightful share in the Krishna river was 555 tmcft but KCR agreed to 299 tmcft in 2015, which had now become a hurdle for the state.
Commenting on the BRS, he said: “We have no objection to constructive criticism or suggestions from BRS leaders. Unfortunately, they are making baseless allegations with the intent to mislead the public.”
300 tmcft will be diverted’
He said the Banakacherla project was aimed at diverting 300 tmcft, not 200 tmcft as claimed. “Civil works are nearing completion. Initially, pumps are being installed to lift 200 tmcft, with provision for another 100 tmcft.”
The chief minister accused former minister T Harish Rao of levelling unfounded charges against the government. “If Harish Rao wants to hold anyone accountable, he should start with KCR. If injustice has been done to Telangana’s projects, KCR and Harish Rao should bear responsibility. They worked for commissions from contractors rather than Telangana’s interests,” he said.
He alleged that the previous BRS government had spent Rs 2 lakh crore on contractors without completing a single project in 10 years. “If they had built the Tummidihatti project, water would have come by gravity. Instead, they constructed Kaleshwaram, which collapsed. About Rs 1 lakh crore has been wasted,” he said, adding that financial constraints meant the present government could not spend even Rs 500 crore a month, against a target of Rs 1,000 crore.
Revanth continued: “I urge Harish Rao to show humility. How long can you survive on lies? The KCR family survives on falsehoods. Return Rs 50,000 crore from your looted money to the state exchequer as interest.”
KCR calls BRS meet on ‘neglect of projects’
Hyderabad: BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao will soon convene a meeting with senior party leaders to discuss the “criminal negligence and indifference” by the state govt towards irrigation projects, according to party sources