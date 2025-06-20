Congress corporator abuses GHMC official; staff demand arrest

HYDERABAD: Tension prevailed at the GHMC Yousufguda Circle office on Thursday after Congress corporator from Rahmath Nagar, CN Reddy, allegedly abused and attempted to assault GHMC Assistant Municipal Commissioner A Balaraj.

The incident occurred after Balaraj informed the corporator over phone that he was heading to the GHMC head office for an official meeting and could not meet immediately. Angered by the response, CN Reddy reportedly barged into the circle office and, in the presence of the Deputy Municipal Commissioner and other staff, used foul language and tried to attack Balaraj.

In protest, GHMC staff staged a sit-in outside the office, demanding the immediate arrest of the corporator and his followers. They accused CN Reddy of threatening staff and said they feared for their safety. The altercation was caught on video and has since gone viral on social media, drawing sharp criticism from the public.