Drone helps trace missing youth in first-of-its-kind operation in Telangana

MAHBUBABAD: For the first time in the state, drone technology played a crucial role in resolving a missing person case.

Dornakal Circle Inspector B. Rajesh launched a drone operation on Thursday morning, which led to the discovery of the decomposed body of U. Rakesh (26) on a remote hillock—bringing to an end a four-day search that had gripped the local community.

Rakesh, a resident of Ravigudem village in Dornakal mandal, had gone to a grocery store on Monday evening and never returned. “We searched all night. On Tuesday morning, we found his footwear and two-wheeler near the Seetharama Project canal and lodged complaints at the Dornakal and Bayyaram police stations,” said U. Suresh, his father.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Sudhir Ramnadh Kekan had instructed local police to trace the missing youth. Acting on these instructions, CI Rajesh and his team launched an extensive ground search, which initially yielded no results. Suspecting that Rakesh may have ventured into an inaccessible area, Rajesh deployed a drone.