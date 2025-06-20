Efforts on to bring tech facilities to Telangana govt schools, says Seethakka

MULUGU: Panchayat Raj Minister Danasari Anasuya alias Seethakka on Thursday stated that the state government was making efforts to bring technological facilities to government schools, especially in remote tribal areas.

“We aim to expand this initiative to all government schools with the help of voluntary organisations,” she said.

The minister was addressing the gathering after inaugurating a new computer lab in the PM Shri Model School in Bandarupally village of Mulugu district. Emphasising the importance of integrating modern technology into the education system, she said that the students should not only gain knowledge through academics but also learn moral values and culture. “In today’s competitive world, computer and English language skills are just as important as subject knowledge. Without them, talent may not get the recognition it deserves,” she said.

She said that the new computer lab, equipped with 10 computers, is aimed at facilitating digital learning and improving English skills of the students.

Mulugu District Collector TS Devakar said that the computers were provided with support from Infosys Foundation.