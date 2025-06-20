Ex-SIB chief a tough nut to crack, find investigators

HYDERABAD: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the phone-tapping case questioned the prime accused, former SIB chief T Prabhakar Rao, for the fourth time on Thursday. The questioning, which lasted nearly seven hours, took place at the Jubilee Hills police station.
According to sources, the SIT sought details on the confessions made by the other accused in the case. Prabhakar Rao was also questioned regarding the promotion of accused number two (A-2), D Praneeth Rao, including the circumstances of his appointment and subsequent promotions. The investigators reportedly asked how Praneeth Rao received a rapid promotion. The SIT also examined whether most of the accused belonged to the same community.
Prabhakar Rao was further questioned about the statements of other accused persons and findings from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL). The SIT inquired about the alleged collection of phone location data and Call Data Records (CDRs) of certain politicians.
Sources said that Prabhakar Rao did not provide ‘satisfactory’ responses to the SIT. While he answered some questions, he reportedly gave evasive replies when confronted with specific queries.