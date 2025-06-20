Ex-SIB chief a tough nut to crack, find investigators

HYDERABAD: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the phone-tapping case questioned the prime accused, former SIB chief T Prabhakar Rao, for the fourth time on Thursday. The questioning, which lasted nearly seven hours, took place at the Jubilee Hills police station.

According to sources, the SIT sought details on the confessions made by the other accused in the case. Prabhakar Rao was also questioned regarding the promotion of accused number two (A-2), D Praneeth Rao, including the circumstances of his appointment and subsequent promotions. The investigators reportedly asked how Praneeth Rao received a rapid promotion. The SIT also examined whether most of the accused belonged to the same community.