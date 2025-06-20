GHMC to build twin three-lane flyovers at Kukatpally ‘Y’ junction

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will soon take up the survey, investigation and construction of two three-lane flyovers at Kukatpally ‘Y’ junction — one on the left-hand side (towards Ameerpet) and the other on the right-hand side (towards Miyapur) along NH-65.

The Rs 180 crore project will be executed under the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) model and is part of the Hyderabad City Innovative and Transformative Infrastructure (H-CITI) initiative, aimed at easing traffic congestion and improving urban connectivity.

The state government granted administrative sanction in December 2024 and permitted the GHMC to invite tenders. Bids have been called for the Kukatpally ‘Y’ and IDL lake junctions flyovers. The scope includes standard and obligatory viaduct spans with sacrificial shuttering, reinforced soil (RE) and RCC toe walls, crash barriers, friction and approach slabs, anti-carbonation coating on exposed concrete, safety view barriers, overhead gantries, landscaping below the viaduct, electrification, signages, road studs, drainage connections and utility shifting.